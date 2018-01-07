Seven people arrested for selling prohibited birds
Published: 07th January 2018
Last Updated: 07th January 2018 07:47 PM | A+A A- |
Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) More than 600 prohibited birds were rescued during an operation by the UP Special Task Force (STF) from a market in Nakkhas today, the police said.
Seven people of a gang engaged in selling the birds were also arrested and Rs 1.62 lakh was also recovered from their possession, they said. Three of their associates are at large.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF along with the local police raided the area where illegal trading of prohibited birds used to take place.
A case was registered against the arrested men under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, the STF said in a statement here. PTI NAV SNE .
