Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) More than 600 prohibited birds were rescued during an operation by the UP Special Task Force (STF) from a market in Nakkhas today, the police said.

Seven people of a gang engaged in selling the birds were also arrested and Rs 1.62 lakh was also recovered from their possession, they said. Three of their associates are at large.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF along with the local police raided the area where illegal trading of prohibited birds used to take place.

A case was registered against the arrested men under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, the STF said in a statement here. PTI NAV SNE .

