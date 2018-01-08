Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Mining major Coal India Ltd today said it has been awarded for "innovative use of its fully automated tendering process" at a national workshop organised by the government.

The workshop was conducted by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, NIC, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Coal India and its subsidiaries have a dedicated e-procurement portal (https://coalindiatenders.nic.in) that was developed in 2013 in association with National Informatics Centre (NIC), using their GePNIC software for online bidding, the state-owned miner said in a release.

The software uses the conventional two-cover system for technical and price bids for procurement of goods, works and services, the release said.

In January 2016, the company designed the e-procurement process for automatic evaluation of bids and online submission of earnest money deposit. The EMD of unsuccessful bidders is refunded automatically once their bid is unsuccessful, it added. PTI BSM RBT .

