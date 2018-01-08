Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) Actor Ewan McGregor has said he is open to reprise his "Star Wars" charcter of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a solo film.

The "Fargo" actor, however, said there is nothing concrete on the project yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know anything more than you do," McGregor said at a press conference shortly after accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his work in "Fargo".

The Scottish actor played the famed Jedi master in the "Star Wars" prequels series and had also lent his voice for a scene in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". PTI RB RB .

