Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) A minor fire was reported from a passenger car at the airport here, but was put out immediately and no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Following the incident near the Domestic terminal, vehicular traffic came to a halt for about 20 minutes, airport officials added.

Earlier,three passengers of the car,including the driver immediately got off the vehicle after smoke emanated from the engine.

Soon a minor fire broke out but CISF and Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused it by pouring water, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but traffic movement around the domestic terminal was affected for about 20 minutes, they added.

