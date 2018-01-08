Andolan New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A fact-finding team comprising members of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), MPs and Supreme Court lawyers who visited Bharatpur, Alwar, Rajsamand and Udaipur in Rajasthan alleged that minorities face attacks and intimidations on day-to-day basis there.

The team, under the banner of Bhumi Adhikar Andolan, visited Rajasthan on January 6 and 7 to look into incidents of lynching and attacks in the name of cow protection, AIKS leader P Krishnaprasad said "When we met the families of those who had been killed, some auto drivers, retired government personnel, traders and others from the minority community, they brought to our notice that they were facing threats, attacks and intimidation on day-to-day basis," he told PTI.

The AIKS leader claimed that, after speaking to police officers in Alwar, the team found a "high degree of prejudice" against the minority community.

"While interacting with the top revenue and police officers of Alwar where repeated incidents of killing of dairy farmers have taken place, the team found high degree of prejudice against the minority community.

"This prejudice and clear bias and religious profiling have led to numerous false cases being filled against dairy farmers terming them as cow smugglers and systematic harassment," CPI(M) MP Badaruddoza Khan alleged.

The team members also accused the Congress, the main opposition in Rajasthan, of failing to address the issue and mobilise opinion against communal attacks. PTI CSN NSD .

