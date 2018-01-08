Patna, Jan 8 (PTI) Purnea today recorded Bihar's lowest minimum temperature at 1.2 degree Celsius, eight notches below its normal minimum temperature while many other places in the state experienced cold wave conditions.

Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degree Celsius with the maximum at 17.8 degrees Celsius, the Met bulletin said.

The minimum temperature at Bhagalpur was 3 degree Celsius which is nine notches below normal minimum while the maximum was recorded at 16.8 degree Celsius.

Gaya recorded the minimum temperature at 4.1 degree Celsius while its maximum stood at 21.7 degree Celsius, it said.

Chapra (Saran district), Forbesganj and Muzaffarpur witnessed severe cold day condition, the bulletin said.

The Met department has forecast cold wave conditions in Bhagalpur and Purnea tomorrow. PTI AR RG .

