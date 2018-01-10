Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) With just four days left for the finale of Salman Khan-hosted reality show "Bigg Boss", Akash Dadlani has been ousted from the house.

The rapper has been evicted from the show in a mid-week elimination.

"I am very happy to be in the top-five league. It is sad that I got out of the show. I survived this long in the show because I have entertained people, did rap and given my best for the tasks," Akash told PTI.

This episode will be aired tonight on Colors channel.

During his stay in the house, Akash shared a good equation with Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde.

After his eviction, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma will compete for the finale which will be held on January 14.

Post his appearance on the controversial reality show, Akash says he wants to make a career in music first and then he would love to try his hands at acting.

"I am a strong person and I did not need anyone's support in the show. But in real life I need support for my work. I want to come out with good songs. I want to rap for Bollywood films," he said. PTI KKP KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.