New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) French nutrition and dairy major Danone has roped in Prithvi Shaw, the captain of Under-19 Indian cricket team, as the brand ambassador for its protein brand Protinex in the country.

"Prithvi will be the face of Protinex for the next five years and would feature in key brand campaigns and initiatives," Danone said in a statement.

"With this association, Protinex intends to spread the message of protein across age groups with the influence of Prithvi Shaw," it added.

Danone plans to double its business in India by 2020.

