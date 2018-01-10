Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was today rocked by Opposition protests over the killing of a civilian in south Kashmir.

As the House assembled, members of National Conference (NC), Congress and CPI(M) stood up from their seats and raised slogans against civilian killings in the state.

According to reports, the civilian was killed during protests in south Kashmir's Kudwani region yesterday.

The united opposition sought a statement in this regard from the state government. They walked into well of the House and raised banners of 'Stop Civilian Killing'.

The opposition parties also disrupted the assembly proceedings and later staged a walkout. PTI AB SRY .

