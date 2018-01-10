Three killed in bus-tractor collision in Virudhunagar district
Virudhunagar(TN), Jan 10(PTI) Three persons including two polytechnic students were killed while 30 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor near Aruppukottai in the district today, police said.
The injured have been rushed to Aruppukottai government hospital for treatment, they said.
Investigation is on, police said. PTI SSN ROH .
