Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) The intense cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of Himachal Pradesh even as minimum temperatures rose marginally and the sky remained partially overcast in Shimla.

The high altitude tribal areas reeled under biting cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures ranging between minus 12 and minus 18 degrees Celsius while Keylong and Kalpa in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius and 0.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 1.0 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 1.2 degrees Celsius in Manali and 1.6 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar.

Shimla was warmest during the night with the minimum temperature at 8.7 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, followed by 7.7 degrees Celsius in Nahan, 6.2 degrees in Dharamshala, 5.0 degrees Celsius in Una and Palampur, and 2.4 degrees Celsius in Solan.

There was no significant change in day temperatures and Solan was hottest with a high of 23.0 degrees Celsius, followed by 21.2 degrees Celsius in Una, 18.2 degrees Celsius in Palampur, 17.7 degrees Celsius in Nahan, 16.9 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 16.1 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar, 15.6 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala, 14.5 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 12.0 degrees Celsius in Manali and 8.0 degrees Celsius in Kalpa.

The MeT office here has warned of severe cold wave conditions in higher hills on January 12 and 13, and dry weather over the next six days. PTI PCL SNE .

