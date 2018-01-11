Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Opposition SAD today announced that it would launch a state wide campaign -- 'Pol Khol Lehar' -- next month to expose the "massive fraud" done by the Punjab government in the name of farm debt-waiver.

The SAD will take the issue to the people through rallies in all 117 Assembly constituencies of the state during the first week of February, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said after a meeting of the core committee.

He also announced that a SAD delegation comprising core committee members will meet Punjab governor V P Singh Badnore tomorrow morning to seek his intervention to direct the state government to fulfill its promises of full farm debt waiver.

"The total debt according to the Congress is Rs 90,000 crore and their total waiver scheme covers less than Rs 700 crore, that less than one percent of the total burden," the SAD leader claimed.

On the issue of farm debt-waiver, the SAD had earlier accused the Congress-led state government of playing a "massive fraud" with the farming community.

It had also alleged that the Amarinder Singh dispensation was waiving a "measly" amount of loan against the promise of about Rs 90,000 crore.

The delegation would also urge the governor to appointment an inquiry commission headed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court to probe all incidents of sacrilege in Punjab reported during the previous SAD-BJP government and under the present dispensation.

He said that his party had no faith in the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, which is probing the sacrilege cases. PTI CHS ANB .

