Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) The Haryana government has green-lit a proposal to set up multi modal transit centres (MMTC) at Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Kundli, an official spokesman said today.

The government has also selected the sites for the same, he said.

The sites selected in Gurugram include Kher ki Daula near the proposed metro station, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station and bus stand adjoining the junction of Chhapra and Naihati, on the land of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) acquired in transport and communication zone.

Similarly, the second site of MMTC would be near Panchagaon Chowk adjoining the proposed metro station and RRTS station, where the panchayat land is available, the spokesman said.

He said the site in Faridabad was near Ballabhgarh Metro Station, bus stand and railway station on the land of state transport department.

In Bahadurgarh, the site for MMTC includes existing bus stand adjoining metro station with a stipulation that the bus stand would continue to be used as intra-city bus stand.

The spokesman added that in Kundli, the site would be between RRTS stations of Rajiv Gandhi Education City (RGEC) and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) interchange on the acquired land of HSIIDC. PTI VSD SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.