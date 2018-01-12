Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Actor Jennifer Connelly-starrer TV adaptation of Bong Joon-Ho's sci-fi hit movie "Snowpiercer" has been green-lighted at cable network TNT.

The pilot of the series was written by Josh Friedman and directed by Scott Derrickson, reported Variety.

The series is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wastel and centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

Connelly will play Melanie Cavill, a First Class passenger, who works as the Voice of the Train, responsible for making the daily announcements over its PA system, in the series.

The series will also feature Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Lena Hall. PTI RB SHD .

