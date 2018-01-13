Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Two persons were injured today when security forces fired on a group of protesters in the outskirts of Srinagar, police said.

"Two persons received bullet injuries when security forces opened firing to disperse a group of protesters in HMT area of the city here," a police official said.

He said a group of youth took to streets and started pelting stones on the security forces in the area where an IED was detected and defused earlier this morning.

"The injured have been taken to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable," the official said. PTI SSB CHT .

