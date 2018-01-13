Apalachee (Mr.Subir Dasgupta rep. Cairnhill Stud Farm Pvt.Ltd.

& Mr.Chandrakant Kankaria.) 57 Ryan Marshall first, Levante 52.5 Dasrath Singh second, Roman Flame 61.5 Imran Chisty third and Shy Belle 53.5 Srikanth Kamble fourth All Ran Won by L. Neck, 1/2, and 3/4 Time: 1m 04.933 secs Tote: Rs 244/-for win, Rs 47/-, Rs 11/-, and Rs 25/- for places Fc: Rs 560/- Shp: Rs 37/- Thp : 65/- Tanala: Rs 6405/- Favourtie: Levante Winner Trained by: Patrick Quinn.

--- 1ST TREBLE : 1214 1 - 12 - 2 10 2ND TREBLE : 195 3 - 2 - 3 116 3RD TREBLE : 11720 2 - 7 - 4 4 JACKPOT[4TH] : 9260 2 - 3 - 2 - 7 6 JACKPOT[5TH] : 74082 2 - 3 - 2 - 7 - 4 2 CDT[1ST] : 3246, 324, 927, 6492 12-2,12-3,2-3,12-2-3 2, 20 , 7, 1 CDT[2ND] : 59, 54, 104, 118 3-2, 3-3, 2-3, 3-2-3 115, 126, 66,58 CDT[3RD] : 261, 123, 108, 318 2-3, 2-2, 3-2, 2-3-2 17, 36, 41, 14 CDT[4TH] : 2266,377,6799,6800(C) 2-7,2-4,7-4,2-7-4 3, 18, 1 ,- PTI Cor LNS END LNS ATK .

