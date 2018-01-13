Tarigami Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami today termed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remark that government schools in the state were spreading a "disinformation campaign" as "inappropriate".

In a press conference yesterday, Rawat had said that social media and government schools in the state were spreading a "disinformation campaign" resulting in radicalisation of youth.

"The deep rooted and the massive alienation resulting in unprecedented unrest is in reality the outcome of the process of erosion of special status of J-K," Kulgam MLA Tarigami said in a statement here.

"What General Rawat has said will only compound the alienation and uncertainty in the state. His remark is inappropriate," he said Rawat had also said that each classroom in government schools in J-K have a separate map of the state besides that of India, which sowed the seeds of thought of some kind of "separate identity" among the children.

Expressing surprise over Rawat's statement, Tarigami said there are two flags because J-K has its own constitution owing to the state's special status.

"J-K acceded to India under the guarantees provided by the Constitution under Article 370. This is because that Kashmir has unique history, ethos and identity," he said.

"Eroding the state's special position is the reason for rise of uncertainty in J-K and also gives an opportunity to others to fish in the troubled waters," the CPI (M) leader said. PTI TAS ANB .

