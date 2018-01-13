Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a city-based woman by uploading their intimate photographs taken when they were in a relationship, which broke a couple of months ago, police said today.

The Bangladeshi, who hails from Khulna district, was arrested from the vicinity of Central metro station in the city last night on the basis of the complaint by the woman, Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Visal Garg said.

"Naba Kumar Debnath had introduced himself as Abhijit Debnath to the lady during their first meeting at Machlandapur railway station. Soon they developed a relationship and grew quite intimate," Garg said.

However, their relationship deteriorated when the complainant came to know that the accused was married with a family in Bangladesh.

"The accused was quite angry when the lady started avoiding him and he started uploading some intimate pictures he had taken with the lady during their relationship. He also uploaded nude photographs of the lady on a social networking account under the profile of Abhijit Debnath and started circulating those photographs through WhatsApp to the woman's relatives and friends," he said.

A team of Kolkata Police's cyber section worked on the profile of the person and found that Naba Kumar had recently come to the city from Bangladesh following which the arrest was made last night, Garg said.

One mobile phone, two SIM cards and one micro-SD card have been seized from the man's possession, he said.

The accused was produced before a city court and was remanded to police custody till January 19. PTI SCH KK KK .

