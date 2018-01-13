Patna, Jan 13 (PTI) Nearly 5,000 people across Bihar are being trained to generate e-way bills, the nation-wide trial run for which is scheduled to begin on January 15, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here today.

Addressing a conference of commercial tax officials, Sushil Modi said those being trained for the purpose include 888 transporters and that for transportation of goods worth more than Rs 50,000 e-way bill wills become compulsory from February 1 next under the new GST regime.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, however, added that e-way bill will not be required for transportation of goods for a distance of up to 10 kilometre within the state.

He also said that traders and transporters with a GST registration can generate e-way bills through computers as well as mobile phone apps.

He also underscored that even before GST came into force, Bihar was issuing e-road permits known as "Suvidha" "wherein only eight fields are required to be filled as against 26 in conventional application forms".

Sushil Modi also warned that after February 1, "transportation of goods without e-way bills would be viewed as an act of tax evasion and such consignments could be liable to be seized. PTI NAC RG .

