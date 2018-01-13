Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) One person has been arrested from the city's Watgunge area following seizure of charas, police said today.

Mohammed Shoaib alias Bharam a resident of Entally police station was arrested from Watgunge yesterday night after around 1 kilogramme of cannabis resin was recovered from his possession, they said.

The seized psychotropic substance has a market value of about Rs two lakh approximately, police said.

The arrested person was produced before a local court which remanded him to police custody till January 15. PTI SCH RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.