Charas seized, one person arrested
By PTI | Published: 13th January 2018 10:09 PM |
Last Updated: 13th January 2018 10:17 PM | A+A A- |
Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) One person has been arrested from the city's Watgunge area following seizure of charas, police said today.
Mohammed Shoaib alias Bharam a resident of Entally police station was arrested from Watgunge yesterday night after around 1 kilogramme of cannabis resin was recovered from his possession, they said.
The seized psychotropic substance has a market value of about Rs two lakh approximately, police said.
The arrested person was produced before a local court which remanded him to police custody till January 15. PTI SCH RG .
