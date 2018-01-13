Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) Opposition Congress and BJP today sought urgent intervention of the union and state governments into the plea of a man, on a sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat here for over three years, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged custodial death of his brother.

Leaders of various political parties visited 29-year-old Sreejith, a native of nearby Parassala, in front of the administrative hub today after his story went viral on the social media.

He has been on a protest for the last 765 days here, seeking justice for his younger brother Sreejeev, who was taken into police custody in connection with a mobile phone theft on May 19, 2014 and died after two days at the government medical college here.

After visiting Sreejith, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging his intervention to end the strike as his health condition was deteriorating.

He also wanted the state government to recommend to the Centre tha a CBI probe be instituted into the death of Sreejith's brother.

Rajya Sabha MP and Vice Chairman of NDA in Kerala, Rajeev Chandrasekhar today wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking his urgent intervention by ordering the CBI probe.

"In the wake of the issue raising immense public interest on humanitarian grounds, I solicit your urgent intervention in the matter by way of expediting the CBI investigation and enquiry of the alleged custodial death of Sreejeev," he said. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan also visited Sreejith. PTI LGK JRK APR APR .

