Muzaffarpur, Jan 13 (PTI) Four members of a family including two minors were killed after taking tea suspected to be laced with poison in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district today, police said.

Paroo Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shankar Jha said the deceased have been identified as Chandan Bhagat (27), his wife Rekha Devi (25) and their two minor children - son Sanjit Kumar (7) and daughter Chandni Kumari (5).

The incident occurred at Bahdinpur village under Paroo block of the district this morning, he added.

As per preliminary investigation, it seemed that the family had consumed tea in which they had mistakenly poured pesticide 'thimet' instead of tea and died, the SDPO said adding that police team is collecting forensic evidence for proper investigation.

The family was earning its livelihood through farming, he said adding that bodies have been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. PTI CORR AR RG LNS .

