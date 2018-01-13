Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A 56-year-old police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at his residence in Gandhinagar today, police said.

Police Inspector T L Vaghela of Gandhinagar Sector 21 police station said, "Kunwarsinh Ahir, who was posted with the Quick Response team (QRT), today committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver after coming back from office today morning." He said the reason behind the act was not yet clear as the police had not found any suicide note nor had the family been able to provide any clue.

Ahir shot himself after returning from night duty to his home at the police staff quarters in Gandhinagar's Sector 27, Vaghela said, adding that his wife was in the house when he shot himself.

"She called an ambulance and Ahir was rushed to the Gandhinagar civil hospital which declared him dead on arrival," Vaghela said.

He added that Ahir's son had gone to buy medicine for himself when the incident took place. Further investigation were underway, he said. PTI KA BNM .

