Sitapur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A video today surfaced purportedly showing a clash between the supporters of a BJP MP and an MLA over blanket distribution in chilly Uttar Pradesh.

The clash broke out when BJP MP Rekha Verma and BJP MLA Shashank Trivedi had gone to Maholi Tehsil office here to distribute some blankets among people.

During the programme, supporters of both the leaders clashed over taking credit for the distribution, injuring some of them.

In the video, the MP was also seen trying to beat a man with her shoes.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Maholi DP Singh said both the MP and MLA have reached a compromise and no one has given any application to register an FIR.

Later, the programme continued and people were given the blankets. PTI CORR ABN DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.