Shimla, Jan 13(PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today extended greetings to people on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

In his felicitation message, the Governor expressed hoped that the festivals would bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people of the state.

Thakur expressed similar wish in his message.

"Such festivals provide us an opportunity of get together and share happiness with our near and dear ones which go a long way in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity," said Thakur.

The chief minister will participate in a Makar Sankranti celebration at Tatta Pani, 65 Km from here, tomorrow.

Speaker of legislative Assembly Rajeev Bindal also extended his good wishes to the people on the occasion. PTI PCL CHT .

