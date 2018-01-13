New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Two men, including a telecom company employee, were held by the CISF at the IGI airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth Rs 40 lakh by concealing it in a cigarette box.

The incident took place last evening when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials detected that a man identified as Himanshu, PCO operator of Bharti-Airtel company, was roaming suspiciously in the baggage claim area of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said today.

It was seen on the CCTV that the man received something from a passenger coming in from a Dubai flight.

The employee working in a store at the airport was intercepted and gold weighing 1.3 kg, concealed in a cigarette packet, was seized from his possession, they said.

The passenger, A K Kumawat, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan was also apprehended and the two have been handed over to customs, the officials said.

The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 40 lakh, they added. PTI NES SRY .

