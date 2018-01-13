United Nations, Jan 13 (PTI) India has contributed USD 50,000 to the UN's youth mission which works to raise awareness and attention to youth issues globally.

UN Youth Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake received the cheque from Paulomi Tripathi, a First Secretary in India's UN mission at the UN headquarters in New York yesterday.

"Home to 350 million young people, India is an important partner to us and we really look forward to working with you," Wickramanayake said in a tweet.

She thanked India's Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin for his leadership role and the support extended to the office of UN Youth Envoy.

The office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Envoy on Youth works to raise international awareness and attention to youth issues among others.

Sri Lanka's Wickramanayake, who was appointed the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth in June 2017 at the age of 26, works to expand the UN's youth engagement and advocacy efforts across all four pillars of work Â– sustainable development, human rights, peace and security and humanitarian action Â– and serves as a representative of and advisor to the Secretary-General. PTI LKJ CPS .

