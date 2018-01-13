Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said it has achieved a target of 75 per cent in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by providing free LPG gas connections to 3.70 lakh below poverty line households in the state.

"Out of 4.90 lakh total eligible applicants, the government has provided free LPG gas connections to 3.70 lakh BPL households in the state," Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said at a function in Rajouri district.

He said the state is proud to take lead over rest of the states in the country in implementation of PMUY with 75 per cent target achievement.

The function was organised by a private gas agency for distribution of free gas connections at koteranka.

As many as 510 gas connections were distributed.

The females from BPL households were provided with sets of chulha, cylinder, gas pipe, regulator and safety manual, an official spokesman said.

While deliberating on PMUY, the minister said the scheme was launched with a declared aim to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel Â– LPG, so that they do not have to compromise on their health in smoky kitchens or wander in unsafe areas for collecting firewood.

"The government is endeavouring to zero down the dependence on firewood, coal and dung-cakes as primary source of cooking fuel because smoke from burning such fuels causes alarming household pollution and adversely affect the health of women and children causing several respiratory diseases and disorders," he said.

He said the cent percent implementation of scheme would not only save many precious lives of females and children but relieve them from the drudgery of collecting firewood. PTI TAS MKJ .

