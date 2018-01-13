Assam, dead Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Lakhimi Borooah, organiser of the first chess competition for children in Assam, died today at her Kharghuli residence in Guwahati. She was 82.

Borooah had started the competition in 1988 under the PC Borooah Educational & Charitable Society, family sources said.

The well known 'PC Borooah Chess Academy' which completed 25 years in 2013 was set up by Barooah.

She was also associated with many social organisations such as Indian Women and Child Welfare, Guwahati District, Eastern India Recreation Club and others.

She was the wife of a tea planter, Late Jayanta Kumar Borooah and the elder daughter-in-law of P C Borooah, the first singer from Assam to record Assamese song in gramophone record and actor in the first Assamese movie 'Joymoti'.

She leaves behind two daughters. PTI ESB CHT .

