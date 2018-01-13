Aamda (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu today emphasised the need for proper utilisation of mineral resources to improve the economic condition of the people.

Jharkhand has been blessed with abundance of mineral and natural resources but the state was still lagging behind because our people were not educated, unskilled. We are inviting people from outside as we are unable to utilise it in a proper manner, Murmu said Inaugurating Jharkhand's first "Khadi Park" established by Jharkhand State Khadi and Gramudyog Board at Aamda in Seraikela-Kharswan district, the governor said proper utilisation of resources would help generate employment opportunities, improve the economic conditions of the people and also check migration.

Laying emphasis on education, the governor said our women were weak economically, socially and also not literate and we have to empower them by making the skilled and provide employment opportunities.

The governor also appreciated former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee for forming Self-help Group with an aim to make women self-reliant.

Speaking on the occasion, former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda described khadi as sustainable and livelihood mission that help to enhance the index of happiness of the people.

The chairman of the Khadi board, Sanjay Seth said the board has proposal to set up a Khadi Park at Dumka and a Khadi Plaza in Jamshedpur.

He said the board was also promoting bee-keeping and already trained around 500 persons. PTI BS RG .

