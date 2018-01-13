Patna, Jan 13 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today greeted the people of the state and the country on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Lohri festivals.

In his message, Kumar exhorted the people to celebrate the festivals "with joy, love and harmony" which would pave way for "a prosperous and glorious Bihar".

Kumar underscored the cultural significance of both festivals saying Makar Sankranti fosters the spirit of brotherhood while Lohri is observed as a celebration of new harvest. PTI NAC KK KK .

