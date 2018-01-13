Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Kolkata Police has arrested one Bangladeshi national from the city for his alleged involvement in stealing two-wheelers.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police yesterday night arrested Samirul Mondal (28) of Basda village in Bangladesh's Satkhira district from Mirza Ghalib Street under the New Market police station area, a senior officer of the force said today.

"During his arrest he failed to produce any valid document to justify his entry into the country. We had earlier arrested Samirul previously in 2013 and he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment from where he had been repatriated," Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Visal Garg said.

An amount of Rs 110 in Bangladeshi currency has been recovered from his possession, he added.

When produced at a city court, the accused was remanded to judicial custody till January 25. PTI SCH RG .

