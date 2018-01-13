Centurion, Jan 13 (PTI) South Africa were 269 for six at stumps on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here today.

Faf du Plessis (25) and Keshav Maharaj (10) were at the crease at the draw of stumps.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 269 for 6 in 90 overs (A Markram 93, H Amla 82; R Ashwin 3/90). PTI ATK ATK .

