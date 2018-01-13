Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and a host of other leaders today extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of the harvest festival of Pongal tomorrow.

Stating that the harvest festival brought joy and prosperity in abundance to families, Purohit said "let us resolve to keep up this glorious tradition of celebrating nature, our customs and the greatness of Tamil culture with gaiety and pride." Purohit extended his "heartiest greetings and best wishes," for Pongal and Sankranthi.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended his greetings to the people, wishing them a prosperous life on the occasion.

The State government was providing Pongal gift pack to the people to celebrate with joy the harvest festival, that hails the contribution of farmers, he said.

The gift pack to ration card holders includes rice, sugar, cashew and raisins and is being distributed through PDS outlets.

Police personnel and Sri Lankan refugees are also eligible to get these gift packs.

Stating that Tamil Nadu government followed the footsteps of 'Amma,' the Chief Minsiter highligted several welfare schemes for farmers, including the Farmers Protection Scheme.

DMK Working President M K Stalin extended his greetings to the people and urged the cadres to hoist party flags on the occasion.

Rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran,BJP leader and Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan, State Secretaries of CPI and CPI (M) R Mutharasan and G Ramakrishnan were among other leaders who greeted the people on the occasion. PTI VGN APR APR .

