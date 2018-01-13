Kochi, Jan 13 (PTI) More than 580 grams of gold worth about Rs 16.05 lakh was today seized from a man who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, an official said.

Two gold chains, totally weighing 582.780 gm, were seized from the passenger who arrived by an Emirates flight, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, Air Customs, Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, here, intercepted the passenger, a native of Thrissur, at the exit gate on suspicion.

The gold chains were recovered when he was searched, the official said.

Earlier this month, gold totally weighing 3.1 kg and valued at Rs 94 lakh were seized here. PTI TGB BN .

