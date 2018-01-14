Motihari, Jan 14 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested two smugglers including a woman from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district and seized 3.2 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 3.2 crore from their possession yesterday, officials said today.

The SSB's 47th battalion Commandant Sonam Chering said that the arrested smugglers have been identified as Mohammad Shaheed (34) and Munnara (30), both belonging to Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on a tip off, the two smugglers were arrested from a bus between Ramgarhwa and Raxaul under Ramgarhwa police station area of the district yesterday evening, he said adding that the team seized 3.2 kg of heroin and a mobile handset and a SIM card from their possession.

The value of the seized heroin is estimated to be around Rs 3.2 crore in international market, the SSB Commandant said.

During the interrogation, the smugglers said that they had brought the heroin from Barabanki district of UP and were supposed to deliver it to a person at Raxaul town, the SSB official said adding, the two were working as agents for a gang involved in smuggling of the contraband.

They were handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau, Patna, after preliminary interrogation, he added. PTI CORR AR JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.