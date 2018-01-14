Purnea (Bihar), Jan 14 (PTI) The police today seized over 2672 litre of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 14.69 lakh from a truck and arrested one person in Purnea district of Bihar which is a dry state.

Acting on a tip off, a police team searched the truck and seized 8472 bottles of IMFL near Baisi Purab Chowk on NH 31 under Baisi police station, Superintendent of Police Nishant Kumar Tiwary said.

The police team also arrested the liquor smuggler, a resident of Muzaffarpur in the state.

Stating that this is one of the biggest hauls of liquor seizure in the district, the SP said the consignment was being transported to Muzaffarpur from West Bengal's Dalkola.

The Nitish Kumar government enacted an anti-liquor law in 2016 banning manufacture, bottling, distribution, transportation, accumulation, possession, purchase, sale or consumption of liquor in Bihar. PTI CORR AR NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.