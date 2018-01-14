Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) Around 4500 people participated in the 3rd edition of Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon held here today.

Preenu Yadav and Ramesh Kumar won the 21.1 kilometre half marathon in the female and male category respectively, bagging prize money of Rs 1,00,000 each.

The only professional half marathon (21.1 km) run of the city organised by the steel major in association with Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Department, was flagged off by Governor S C Jamir.

The half marathon started from Kalinga stadium.

Odisha chief secretary A P Padhi joined the event as chief guest and felicitated winners of various categories. PTI SKN RG .

