Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Former Army chief General Shankar Roy Chowdhury and Air Chief Marshal (retd) Arup Raha today paid homage to those who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, marking the second Armed Forces Veterans' Day.

Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, was the senior most serving officer to pay tributes at the wreath laying ceremony at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, here.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Krishna said that the shared values and ethos of the three services was a result of exemplary leadership and valuable guidance provided by the veterans during their tenure in service, defence spokesman Wing Commander S S Birdi said.

Serving personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force and veterans, including disabled soldiers, also paid homage.

The day is celebrated as a mark of respect and recognition of the services rendered by Field Marshal K.M.

Cariappa, the first Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, who retired from service on 14 January 1953.

The Indian Army is also celebrating 2018 as 'The Year of Disabled Soldier in the Line of Duty', Birdi said. PTI AMR SBN .

