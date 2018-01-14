Salem/Madurai (TN),Jan 14 (PTI) The much anticipated bull taming sport of Jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai district on January 16 will see the best tamer and rearer take home cars as prizes.

"For the world famed Alanganallur jallikattu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami will give away a Renault car as prize for the best bull tamer," Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar told reporters in Madurai.

The best bull rearer will take home a Hyundai car, to be given by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The prizes will be given by the duo on behalf of AIADMK symbolising the two-leaves symbol of the ruling party, the Minister said.

"It is a rain of prizes" he said, referring to winners in the Avaniapuram jallikattu held today bagging a host of prizes given by the local festival committee.

At Salem, Palaniswami said he and Panneerselvam, along with state ministers and MLAs, would witness the jallikattu at Alanganallur.

Palaniswami said he and Panneerselvam would jointly inaugurate the event. PTI VGN APR APR .

