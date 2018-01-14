Bundi (Raj), Jan 14 (PTI) The Bundi district collector's office has received a letter, which threatened her to solve the issue of Hindu groups demanding permission to perform a puja at the Maandhata Balaji cenotaph on the Tiger Hill here, or face consequences, police said today.

The office of District Collector Shivangi Swarnkar received the handwritten letter on Friday. It was opened yesterday and later handed over to the police for investigation.

The letter was written on a photocopy of the letterhead of a prominent lawyer practising in a district court. It was without a signature or date and was sent by post to the collector's office, Circle in-charge, Bundi City Police Station, Ramnath Singh said.

The letter threatened Swarnkar to solve the Maandhata Balaji Puja issue on Tiger hill or face consequences, the CI said.

The advocate was called to the police station but he said his letterhead was misused by some unidentified people, Singh said.

The matter is under investigation, the police official said.

Right-wing Hindu organisations had called for the removal of the Bundi district collector and Kota Range IG Vishal Bansal over the issue.

Following demands for a puja at the cenotaph, the district collector had ordered suspension of Internet services till January 10 and imposition of prohibitory orders.

The district administration later allowed forest department officials to perform the ceremony at the holy site, agreeing to the demands by Hindu Mahasabha to perform worship and light a lamp at the cenotaph.

The administration, however, restricted any other organisation or person from performing the puja until the complete cenotaph on the hill top was constructed and a report on the historical authenticity of the monument was received.

