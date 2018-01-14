Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" star Carice Van Houten has joined the cast of "The Glass Room".

The film is an adaptation of Simon Mawer's 2009 novel on the love story between two women set in a house in Czechoslovakia, built by celebrity architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Variety reported.

"Spanning more than 80 years, the story in the vein of 'The English Patient' and 'Carol' reflects the most dramatic events of the 20th century," according to a statement.

To be directed by Julius Sevcik, the film also features Hanna Alstrom, Karel Roden, Alexandra Borbely, Roland Moller and Claes Bang, among others.

"The Glass Room" is produced by Rudolf Biermann along with Czech public broadcaster Ceska Televize, Slovak private channel TV JOJ, and equity investor Igor Rattaj's company Investito. PTI RB RDS RDS .

