Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) A case was registered today against BJP North Goa general secretary Hemant Golatkar for allegedly abusing and assaulting a government servant on duty in the Old Goa area.

Police said the case was registered on the complaint of Sheru Shirodkar, in-charge of the government's flying squad mandated with keeping a check on illegal hill cutting.

Shirodkar, in his complaint, said the incident happened when he along with his team arrived at a spot on being tipped off about some irregularities there.

"When the raid was going on, Golatkar appeared at the scene and started abusing the staff and even assaulted a survey officer," Shirodkar's complaint stated.

Old Goa Police have registered a case under section 353 (assault to deter government servant from discharging duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said officials.

Police said the BJP leader would be called in for questioning tomorrow. Golatkar was not available for comment despite repeated attempts. PTI RPS BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.