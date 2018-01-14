Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Mysuru-based amateur Yashas Chandra struck a brilliant eight-under-64 to take a commanding four-shot lead in round one of PGTI's Pre Qualifying III for the 2018 season here today.

Chandra sank nine birdies and dropped a lone bogey in the opening round at the Kensville Golf & Country Club.

The two golfers in tied second at four-under-68 were amateurs Dhruv Sheoran of Pune and Stephan Erasmus of South Africa.

Interestingly, Sheoran had won the 2017 PGTI Qualifying School held in January last year.

The top 24 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre Qualifying III, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. PTI ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.