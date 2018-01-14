Deoria (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A constable was seriously injured today when an explosion occurred when some papers and other things were being burnt here at the Rampur Karkhana police station, officials said.

Ajit Singh (50) was injured in the explosion, they said.

Probably there was some explosive substance inside the things that were being burnt, police officials said adding that a probe was on. PTI CORR ABN ADS .

