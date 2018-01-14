New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A court here has dismissed the plea of an octogenarian man to direct Delhi Police to take his 39-year-old son to a government hospital for treatment of his mental illness.

Metropolitan Magistrate Anjani Mahajan rejected the application of Prabhu Dayal, seeking assistance of the police to admit his son to the psychiatric ward of Delhi government's Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

In his plea, filed through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, Dayal said his son was mentally disturbed and his health was worsening day by day.

The court rejected the plea as there were no medical certificates to prove the case, Bansal said, claiming that the son had destroyed the reports after suffering a mental attack.

"There is a probability that if not given proper treatment and medical facilities, my son may harm himself or any other person in the family," the applicant said.

He said that his son was under medication from 2011 to 2013 and his health was improving.

However, on one occasion he had a severe mental attack and he destroyed all his medical documents including prescriptions and diagnosis reports which explained his exact mental health, he claimed.

He also stopped taking medicines and refused to visit hospital, the father said.

The application sought grant of an order for taking the son into proper care and guidance of psychiatric ward and a direction to the SHO of Malviya Nagar police station to provide assistance. PTI AG ZMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.