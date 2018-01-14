Tiruchirappalli, Jan 14(PTI) Demonetised currency notes with a face value of Rs 1 crore were seized from a vehicle at Uppiliapuram here and four persons detained in this connection, police said today.

The scrapped currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 denomination were recovered from a car during a routine vehicle checking drive last night, they said.

Four persons from Salem district have been detained in this regard, they added.

Investigation is on, police said.

The central government had on November 8, 2016 banned the use of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. PTI COR SSN ROH .

