Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari's mother Dr Amrit Tewari passed away here after a brief illness.

She breathed her last yesterday night and the cremation will take place here tomorrow. She was 80.

Amrit Tewari is survived by her son Manish Tewari and a daughter.

She was married to Prof Vishwanath Tewari, a Rajya Sabha MP, who was assassinated by the militants in 1984.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over the demise of Dr Amrit Tewari.

In his condolence message, the chief minister recalled the outstanding services rendered by the Padma Shri recipient in the field of dentistry and orthodontics at national as well as international level, besides serving at PGIMER, Chandigarh, in various administrative capacities including as its Dean.

"She was a multi-faceted personality, with the qualities of the head and heart, who worked tirelessly to uplift the disadvantaged sections of the society in and around Chandigarh. She was also a member of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation," Amarinder Singh said in the message.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed grief over Dr Amrit Tewari's demise. PTI SUN ADS .

