Maharajganj (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A citizen of the Central African Republic was arrested here while trying to cross over to Nepal on fake visa documents, senior immigration official said today.

The Central African Republic national was arrested on Saturday evening.

"Bismark Bakuba-Guitrembi, a citizen of Central African Republic, who was on his way to Nepal from Delhi, was arrested by the Immigration department in Sonauli area as his visa papers were found to be fake," Sonauli check post Immigration officer Tej Pratap Maurya said.

Sonauli is located on the India-Nepal Border and is a common transit point between India and Nepal.

"A case has been registered against the foreign national under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under section 14 of The Foreigners Act. The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter, and he is being questioned," an official of the local intelligence unit said. PTI CORR NAV DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.