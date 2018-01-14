Kochi, Jan 14 (PTI) Gold valued at Rs 12.46 lakh has been seized by customs officials from two passengers who arrived at the international airport here from Doha and Dubai.

In the first case, two crude gold chains weighing 349.70 grams, concealed in the innerwear of the passenger, were recovered, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said The passenger had arrived from Doha.

In another case, gold disguised as buttons of a pant worn by the passenger, totally weighing 55 grams, was seized, he said The passenger had arrived here from dubai.

Earlier this month, gold weighing 3.68 kg and valued at approx Rs 1.1 crore had been seized by Customs Air Intelligence unit. PTI TGB APR APR .

